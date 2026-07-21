Elon Musk’s X unveils faster, rebuilt Android app after major revamp

Elon Musk-owned X has officially rolled out a rebuilt version of its Android app after nearly a year of development, marking one of the company’s largest engineering projects to date. The refreshed app, released on July 20, has been rewritten from scratch and is designed to deliver faster performance, smoother scrolling, improved notifications and greater reliability compared to the previous version.

The overhaul follows an announcement made last August, when X revealed plans to completely rebuild its Android app after years of lagging behind its iOS counterpart.

Android app rebuilt from scratch

According to X’s head of product Nikita Bier, the new Android app is not simply an update to the existing version but an entirely new application developed from the ground up.