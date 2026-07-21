Elon Musk’s X unveils faster, rebuilt Android app after major revamp

Elon Musk-owned X has officially rolled out a rebuilt version of its Android app after nearly a year of development, marking one of the company’s largest engineering projects to date. The refreshed app, released on July 20, has been rewritten from scratch and is designed to deliver faster performance, smoother scrolling, improved notifications and greater reliability compared to the previous version.
The overhaul follows an announcement made last August, when X revealed plans to completely rebuild its Android app after years of lagging behind its iOS counterpart.
According to X’s head of product Nikita Bier, the new Android app is not simply an update to the existing version but an entirely new application developed from the ground up.
We’ve completely rebuilt the Android X app from the ground up.
It’s faster, smoother, and more reliable than the old version in every way. We modernized the foundation so everything just feels better: scrolling, loading, notifications, you name it.pic.twitter.com/ULlSwiIlvV
— Engineering (@Engineering) July 20, 2026
https://platform.x.com/widgets.js
Bier described the project as one of the biggest engineering efforts in the company’s history, saying the redesigned app is faster, smoother and more reliable while also providing a stronger foundation for rolling out new features much more quickly.
The company had assembled what Bier previously called an Android “dream team” to redesign the experience after acknowledging that the Android version had fallen behind iOS.
The new app promises improvements across several areas, including:
X believes the rebuilt architecture will allow developers to introduce new features at a much faster pace.
In recent months, the platform has introduced products such as X Money and X Chat, both of which also received standalone apps.
The Android relaunch could help X strengthen its presence in international markets, where Android remains the dominant mobile operating system.
Last year, performance issues on Android had become so severe that users were sometimes unable to load X posts after tapping shared links. Improving the Android experience became a priority after the company reported one of its biggest-ever weeks for Android downloads in October.
Although the rebuilt Android app is now available through the Google Play Store, X says work is still ongoing. The company is continuing to optimise performance for older Android devices and is working to bring support for Spaces, its live audio feature. Bier also confirmed that several other capabilities, including the new video editor, react-with-video, cashtags and custom timelines, will be added to the Android app in future updates.