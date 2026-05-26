Elon Musk’s X cracks down on ‘content thieves’ exploiting creator revenue-sharing model

The government has raised concerns over the misuse of the platform’s AI tool, Grok. (AP File Photo)

Elon Musk-owned X is taking new measures to address its copycat economy, specifically large accounts on the platform that have been “programmatically reuploading content from smaller accounts” in order to game its creator revenue-sharing programme.

X is now identifying such posts and “allocating the impressions entirely to the creator” as part of its efforts to ensure original posters (not aggregators) get paid under the programme, according to Nikita Bier, the platform’s head of product.

The social media platform’s creator revenue-sharing programme lets eligible creators earn money from engagement on the platform.

However, this has also created an incentive for some accounts to rapidly repost or repackage viral content before the original creator gets the credit.