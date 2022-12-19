scorecardresearch
Elon Musk poll shows 57.5% want him to step down as Twitter chief

About 57.5% votes were for "Yes", while 42.5% were against the idea of Elon Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter, according to the poll the billionaire launched on Sunday evening.

Elon Musk said he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should. (Image credit: Reuters, file photo)
A poll by Elon Musk on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO showed the majority of users of the social media platform who took part voted in favor of the move, after the poll ended on Monday.

Musk said on Sunday he will abide by the results of the poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if results said he should.

Shares of Tesla Inc, the electric-car maker Musk heads, were up more than 5% in premarket trading.

Musk, who lost his title as the world’s richest person earlier this month, also founded tunneling enterprise Boring Company, backs medical device company Neuralink and heads rocket company SpaceX.

Also read |Musk launches poll on whether he should quit as Twitter CEO

Tesla investors have been concerned Musk has been spreading himself too thin following the Twitter deal.

Tesla has already lost nearly 60% of its value this year, as, like other carmakers, it battles supply chain issues and increasing competition in the EV space.

Last month, Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.

Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said on Sunday “There is no successor”.

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:28:29 pm
