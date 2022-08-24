Elon Musk to share Neuralink research update on October 31

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, recently said in a tweet that Neuralink will soon be giving an update on its research on October 31. The news comes after the multi-billionaire was reportedly frustrated with the company’s slow progress.
In case you are unaware, Neuralink is a company that plans to connect the human brain with computers. At least that was the pitch when Elon Musk started the company six years ago.
According to Elon Musk’s Tweet, Neuralink will show its research progress via a show-and-tell event. Unfortunately, he did not share any information about what will be shared. However, earlier this year, Neuralink showed a monkey with an implanted brain chip playing video games just by thinking.
Neuralink progress update show & tell on October 31 st (Halloween)
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 22, 2022
Elon Musk also said that ‘the first Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs’ and that ‘later versions will be able to shunt signals from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, thus enabling, for example, paraplegics to walk again.’
A few days ago, Elon Musk reportedly approached the brain chip startup maker Synchron. The New York-based company is supposedly far ahead when it comes to regulatory clearances for its devices. Synchron also recently completed its first endovascular installation of a brain-computer interface in the United States. That said, it is still unclear if there will be a deal between the two companies.
