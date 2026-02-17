Elon Musk, Tim Cook flag looming ‘global crisis’ amid AI-driven chip surge

AI has redefined our lives and work to a certain extent, helping us get things that would take days to do in a matter of seconds. However, the technology has also caused a temporary memory and storage shortage around the world, one that can last for years to come.

Now, several industry leaders, including Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook, are saying that we may be heading towards a global crisis. The memory chip shortage is already causing profits to take a dip, with Lenovo, the world’s largest PC maker, reporting a 21 per cent profit drop.

In the last few months, tech giants have invested billions in AI data centres, leading to a shortage of DRAM – one of the building blocks of almost all modern technology.