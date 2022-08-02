scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over busted $44 billion deal

The suit, docketed July 29, targets Elon Musk’s “lame rationales for reneging on his contract,” accusing the billionaire of fabricating excuses to get out of the Twitter buyout

By: Bloomberg
August 2, 2022 9:14:34 am
An investor has now sued Elon Musk over his botched Twitter deal.

A Twitter Inc shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform.

The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery Court—the same forum that’s set to hold a fast-tracked trial in October of Twitter’s claims against Musk—by an investor who holds 5,500 Twitter shares. In addition to Musk, it names as defendants two “corporate acquisition entities” related to the deal.

The suit, docketed July 29, targets Musk’s “lame rationales for reneging on his contract,” accusing the billionaire of fabricating excuses to get out of the buyout. Like Twitter’s earlier suit, it seeks a court order compelling Musk to consummate the transaction.

Musk formally answered Twitter’s suit July 29 in a court filing that remains under seal.

Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle maker run by Musk, didn’t immediately respond Monday to a request for comment on his behalf. Tesla isn’t named as a defendant.

Investor Luigi Crispo’s allegations echo Twitter’s claim that Musk is exploiting phony concerns about spam and “bot” accounts as a bogus pretext for backing out of the deal without a valid legal basis.

Musk, meanwhile, says Twitter has breached its obligation to be truthful in deal-related disclosures by stating without proof that bots account for about 5% of its daily users.

Cause of Action: Breach of contract; breach of fiduciary duty.

Relief: Specific performance, damages, costs, fees, and interest.

Attorneys: The investor is represented by Prickett, Jones & Elliott PA and Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP.

The case is Crispo v. Musk, Del. Ch., No. 2022-0666, 7/29/22.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 09:14:34 am

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
