scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking details on spam, security

Elon Musk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts.

Elon Musk, Elon Musk vs Twitter, Elon vs Twitter spam bots, Elon Musk Peiter ZatkoMusk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. (Image source: Reuters)

Elon Musk has subpoenaed a Twitter Inc whistleblower, seeking documents and communications on the company’s spam and alleged security vulnerabilities as the billionaire battles to end his agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion, according to a court filing on Monday.

Musk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. Musk has said he is walking away from the deal for the company because Twitter misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

But Musk also sought documents and communications about alleged attempts to hide security weaknesses, compliance with a 2011 Federal Trade Commission agreement and “Twitter’s engagement in any unlawful activity.”

A spokesman for Twitter declined to comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platformPremium
C. Raja Mohan writes: The return of nuclear weapons on the global platform

A famed hacker widely known as “Mudge,” Zatko ended a stint as the head of Twitter’s security earlier this year, and said in his whistleblower complaint that became public last week that the company falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.

The information that Musk obtains from Zatko might lay the groundwork for the Tesla Inc chief executive to introduce new fraud claims in his legal battle with Twitter, according to Ann Lipton, a professor at Tulane University Law School.

However, she said it was unclear if the judge in the Twitter litigation would allow Musk to introduce those claims given the tight schedule for the case and because Musk waived due diligence before signing the deal contract.

A Twitter attorney said at a court hearing last week that Musk’s focus on spam as a way to end his agreement to buy the company was “legally irrelevant” because Twitter always said its spam counts were only estimates, not binding representations.

Advertisement

The two sides have sued each other and are heading to a five-day trial on Oct. 17. Musk wants out of the deal and Twitter is asking Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery to order him to buy the company for the agreed $54.20 per share.

Twitter’s stock ended down 1% at $40.04 on Monday in New York.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 11:29:39 am
Next Story

Pune: Govt school teacher arrested for alleged sexual abuse of girl students

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

Guitar, paan, mosquito nets – a night of AAP-BJP protests at Delhi Assembly

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Akash Ambani explains how 5G rollout will change IPL viewer experience

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay
First Noida, now Gurgaon

Assaults on guards throw spotlight on profession: 12-hour days, minimal pay

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Madhusudan Mistry interview: 'Congress chief's election not a farce...'

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south
At the box office

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

Communal clash in Vadodara during Ganesh procession; no one injured

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement