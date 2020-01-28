Elon Musk seen with Jay Leno in his Tesla CyberTruck, too soon show up on Jay Leno’s Garage

In the footage, Leno can be seen driving the vehicle with Musk waving at Gorgeouserika, who was in a separate car. In the footage, Leno can be seen driving the vehicle with Musk waving at Gorgeouserika, who was in a separate car.

Elon Musk was spotted in the passenger seat of his Tesla Cybertruck on a California freeway spotted by a user called, Gorgeouserika and posted on both Instagram and Twitter. The footage was taken in Hawthorne, which is also the base of operations for Tesla. However, an interesting thing to note is that the truck was being driven by the late-night talk show host Jay Leno and we can soon expect footage of it to show up on an episode of Jay Leno’s Garage.

Another interesting fact is that the footage was retweeted by Musk himself on Twitter. In the footage, Leno can be seen driving the vehicle with Musk waving at Gorgeouserika, who was in a separate car.

Even though, we have embedded the video below, we recommend that you watch it at your own discretion as it is filled with profanities.

According to a report by Teslarati, the truck was trailed by a camera car. It also said that the episode of Jay Leno’s Garage will also feature the upcoming Tesla Model Y.

Tesla originally showcased its CyberTruck to the world on November 21. At that time it was able to immediately attract over 2,50,000 refundable preorders. Even though, the vehicle is not expected to enter production until 2021.

There are three models of the truck: a single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant priced at $39,900, a dual-motor all-wheel-drive variant priced at $49,900 and a tri-motor all-wheel-drive variant priced at $69,900.

