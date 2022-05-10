scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

Elon Musk says Twitter will comply with EU content rules after takeover

The European Union agreed on the Digital Services Act last month, aiming to force tech platforms to better police content.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: May 10, 2022 12:12:54 pm
Elon Musk is pictured here. He agrees to make Twitter abide by EU rulesMusk is aligned with the EU especially on the idea of making the algorithms more transparent, and on requiring companies to have consistent rules about banning people from platforms. (File photo)

Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. would comply with the European Union’s rules on content if he completes his proposed takeover, despite his plans to loosen restrictions on the network.

After meeting Musk in Texas on Monday, Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, said that he and the Tesla Inc. chief executive officer agreed on everything.

“To tell you the truth, there was definitely no disagreement — none,” Breton told Bloomberg in an interview.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, has criticized Twitter’s content moderation policies. He has an agreement to buy the network for $44 billion, saying he will focus on “free speech” values. Breton previously warned that Twitter, even after a change of ownership, would have to comply with the EU’s new digital content rules.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |EU’s Digital Markets Act taking on big tech will come into effect in spring 2023

The European Union agreed on the Digital Services Act last month, aiming to force tech platforms to better police content. The rules mainly focus on taking down illegal content like terrorist posts and hate speech, but could also affect tech companies’ algorithms to down-rank harmful posts, such as messages harassing others or promoting eating disorders.

Musk is aligned with the EU especially on the idea of making the algorithms more transparent, and on requiring companies to have consistent rules about banning people from platforms.

“I agree with everything you said, really” Musk said in a video post after the two met in Texas on Monday. “I think we’re very much on the same line.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement