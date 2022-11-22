scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Elon Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service

Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter, Elon Musk Twitter Blue, Twitter Blue service, Twitter Blue subscription serviceMusk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, "another all-time high". (Image source: Reuters)

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said on Monday the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.
“Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation,” Musk said in a tweet.

“Will probably use different color check for organisations than individuals.”

The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures.

But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this month to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...
Read more |Former Twitter India head: ‘Elon Musk’s actions not rational… world’s richest man now wants to become most powerful too’

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter’s sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

Musk also tweeted that Twitter added 1.6 million users this past week, “another all-time high”.

Advertisers on Twitter, including big companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen AG, have paused advertising on the platform, as they grapple with the new boss. Hundreds of Twitter employees have also been estimated to have quit last week, following a Thursday deadline by Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 08:26:12 am
Next Story

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in surprise move to boost growth

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement