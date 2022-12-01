scorecardresearch
Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from App Store

On Monday, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why.

Musk had said in a series of tweets earlier this week that Apple had stopped advertising on Twitter.

Elon Musk on Wednesday tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from Apple Inc’s App Store was resolved following his meeting with the iPhone maker’s Chief Executive Tim Cook.

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so,” the billionaire CEO of Twitter and Tesla Inc said in a tweet.

On Monday, Musk had accused Apple of threatening to block Twitter from its app store without saying why in a series of tweets that also said it had stopped advertising on the social media platform.

He had later tagged Cook’s Twitter account in another tweet, asking “what’s going on here?”

Twitter and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Musk’s latest tweet. Apple has not responded publicly to Musk’s earlier tweets.

Among the list of grievances tweeted by Musk on Monday was the up to 30% fee Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases, with Musk posting a meme suggesting he was willing to “go to war” with Apple rather than paying the commission.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 09:38:13 am
