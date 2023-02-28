scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".

Tesla and Twitter chief Musk has been recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet's DeepMind AI unit (Image credit: Reuters)
Listen to this article
Elon Musk recruits team to develop OpenAI’s ChatGPT rival
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Elon Musk has approached AI researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

Tesla and Twitter chief Musk has been recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Alphabet’s DeepMind AI unit, the report said.
The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry or even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a nonprofit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it “scary good”.

Musk and Babuschkin have discussed assembling a team to pursue AI research but the project is still in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products, the report said quoting an interview with the latter.

Babuschkin added that has not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
YouTube Music | YouTube Music Create Radio | YouTube Music Custom Radio
YouTube Music gets 'Create a radio' button, lets users create custom stat...
tech featured
LLMs, XR to NLP: 10 trending tech terms and what they mean
Meta loses bid to toss $175 million verdict in streaming patent case

Musk and Babuschkin could not be reached immediately for comments.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 08:18 IST
Next Story

What we know and don’t know about the origins of Covid-19

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close