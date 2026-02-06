‘Not developing a phone’: Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device

Elon Musk has shut down rumours that SpaceX is planning to launch a Starlink-enabled phone. Recently, Reuters reported that SpaceX, the billionaire’s aerospace and AI company, is planning to launch a Starlink-connected phone.

Now, Musk has clarified in a reply to a post on his microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that SpaceX is “not developing a phone.” The billionaire’s response came in reply to a X user named Mark Kretschmann, who shared the Reuters report hinting at the same.

Replying to a X user talking about a speculative Starlink-connected phone, Musk had previously said that such a device was “not out of the question at some point.” The multi-billionaire added that “it would be a very different device than current phones. Optimized purely for running max performance/watt neural nets.”