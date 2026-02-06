‘Not developing a phone’: Elon Musk shuts down reports of SpaceX Starlink device

Musk had previously said that a Starlink connected phone was "not out of the question."

By: Tech Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 07:27 PM IST
Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world.Starlink offers satellite internet connectivity to more than 100 countries around the world. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Elon Musk has shut down rumours that SpaceX is planning to launch a Starlink-enabled phone. Recently, Reuters reported that SpaceX, the billionaire’s aerospace and AI company, is planning to launch a Starlink-connected phone.

Now, Musk has clarified in a reply to a post on his microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) that SpaceX is “not developing a phone.” The billionaire’s response came in reply to a X user named Mark Kretschmann, who shared the Reuters report hinting at the same.

Replying to a X user talking about a speculative Starlink-connected phone, Musk had previously said that such a device was “not out of the question at some point.” The multi-billionaire added that “it would be a very different device than current phones. Optimized purely for running max performance/watt neural nets.”

Citing three people familiar with the matter, the publication said that the mobile device might potentially connect with Starlink’s satellite internet constellation and potentially rival smartphones.

Also Read | https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/starlink-satellite-internet-features-price-availability-advantages-9673041/

SpaceX is currently the world’s largest satellite operator, providing more than nine million users with broadband internet. The company also has contracts with the US government and military-grade satellite network Starshield.

SpaceX has collaborated with US mobile service provider T-Mobile to offer direct-to-direct internet service in the US, bringing internet connectivity to the most remote regions in the country. The company is also reportedly in talks with Apple to bring satellite connectivity to the iPhone.

It looks like the Musk-led aerospace company will focus on partnerships with mobile operators and not enter the crowded phone segment. With smartphone manufacturers like Apple and Google already shipping their latest flagships with satellite connectivity support, it won’t be surprising if Starlink-powered internet connectivity comes to the remotest parts of Earth in the coming years.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pakistani security officers and rescue worker gather at the site of a bomb explosion at a Shiite mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (AP Photo)
At least 31 killed, 169 injured in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during prayer
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement