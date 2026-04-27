Elon Musk launches XChat amid WhatsApp privacy row: How to download and use it on iPhone, iPad

Elon Musk-owned X on Friday, April 24, launched a new instant messaging app called XChat to take on established services such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

The app is currently available for iPhone and iPad users, with a strong focus on user privacy through end-to-end encryption. Positioning itself as a cleaner alternative to conventional messaging platforms, XChat does not currently have any ads and claims to not track users. Users can instantly set up an XChat account using their existing X accounts, the platform said.

Currently, XChat works on iPhones running iOS 26 or later, and iPads with iPadOS 26 or newer.

The launch of XChat comes at a time when WhatsApp’s privacy claims have come under fire after a fresh class action lawsuit in the US alleged that the Meta-owned platform intercepted private user messages despite promising end-to-end encryption, and shared them with third parties, including Accenture.