Elon Musk launches XChat amid WhatsApp privacy row: How to download and use it on iPhone, iPad

Elon Musk-owned X on Friday, April 24, launched a new instant messaging app called XChat to take on established services such as WhatsApp and Telegram.
The app is currently available for iPhone and iPad users, with a strong focus on user privacy through end-to-end encryption. Positioning itself as a cleaner alternative to conventional messaging platforms, XChat does not currently have any ads and claims to not track users. Users can instantly set up an XChat account using their existing X accounts, the platform said.
Currently, XChat works on iPhones running iOS 26 or later, and iPads with iPadOS 26 or newer.
The launch of XChat comes at a time when WhatsApp’s privacy claims have come under fire after a fresh class action lawsuit in the US alleged that the Meta-owned platform intercepted private user messages despite promising end-to-end encryption, and shared them with third parties, including Accenture.
While WhatsApp has dismissed the allegations as “categorically false and absurd,” the controversy has continued to draw attention, with critics such as Elon Musk quick to comment on the issue. “Can’t trust WhatsApp. Use X Chat for messaging and voice/video calls. Comes with this great benefit of actual privacy,” Musk wrote on X. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has also piled on, calling WhatsApp’s encryption claims “the biggest consumer fraud in history.”
In terms of unique features, XChat claims to prioritise both security and flexibility. It offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, ensuring private conversations while also allowing users to edit or delete messages for everyone.
Additionally, features such as disappearing messages look to provide greater user control over content visibility, and support for large file sharing enables seamless exchange of photos, videos and documents. Group chats are also part of XChat, and it also provides users with a screenshot blocking feature in an attempt to further enhance privacy.
Once installed, the setup process is straightforward. Users sign in with their X credentials, create a security PIN for encryption protection, and grant permissions such as contact access. Thereafter, they can start sending messages and share media within their existing network.
Follow the steps below to know how to download XChat on iPhone or iPad.
Getting started with XChat is straightforward via the Apple App Store:
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)