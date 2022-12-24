Elon Musk’s jet-tracking Twitter account is back, but there’s a catch

Last Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account which tracked Elon Musk’s private jet in real-time. The billionaire also threatened to sue Jack Sweeney, who operated the ElonJet account. Soon after, his personal account and accounts of other automated flight trackers were banned as well.

Twitter had recently updated its policy and forbid users from sharing other people’s live locations, with the new policy explicitly stating that ‘sharing publicly available location information after a reasonable time has elapsed, so that the individual is no longer at risk for physical harm’ is not a violation of the updated policy.

Jack Sweeney is now back on Twitter. (Image Source: Twitter) Jack Sweeney is now back on Twitter. (Image Source: Twitter)

However, Jack Sweeney has created a new account on Twitter with the handle @ElonJetNextDay, which goes by the name ‘ElonJet but delayed’. The account description suggests that Sweeney will manually upload information after 24 hours instead of sharing Elon Musk’s flight information the same day.

Also, it looks like the new account (@ElonJetNextDay) is search-banned. The new account is hidden by default and can only be found if you untick the ‘Hide sensitive content’ toggle from Twitter’s search settings. The 20-year-old student added that his personal account still remains suspended.

Even though Twitter has banned the ElonJet account, Sweeney still has a huge number of followers on other social media platforms like Twitter’s latest decentralised rival Mastodon, as well as Facebook, Telegram and Instagram.