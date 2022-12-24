scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Elon Musk’s jet-tracking Twitter account is back, but there’s a catch

Jack Sweeney, who shared Elon Musk's real-time flight information on the Twitter handle @ElonJet, has created a new account.

TwitterTwitter had banned the @ElonJet account last week. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Last Wednesday, Twitter suspended an account which tracked Elon Musk’s private jet in real-time. The billionaire also threatened to sue Jack Sweeney, who operated the ElonJet account. Soon after, his personal account and accounts of other automated flight trackers were banned as well.

Twitter had recently updated its policy and forbid users from sharing other people’s live locations, with the new policy explicitly stating that ‘sharing publicly available location information after a reasonable time has elapsed, so that the individual is no longer at risk for physical harm’ is not a violation of the updated policy.

ElonJetNextDay Jack Sweeney is now back on Twitter. (Image Source: Twitter)

However, Jack Sweeney has created a new account on Twitter with the handle @ElonJetNextDay, which goes by the name ‘ElonJet but delayed’. The account description suggests that Sweeney will manually upload information after 24 hours instead of sharing Elon Musk’s flight information the same day.

Also, it looks like the new account (@ElonJetNextDay) is search-banned. The new account is hidden by default and can only be found if you untick the ‘Hide sensitive content’ toggle from Twitter’s search settings. The 20-year-old student added that his personal account still remains suspended.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

Even though Twitter has banned the ElonJet account, Sweeney still has a huge number of followers on other social media platforms like Twitter’s latest decentralised rival Mastodon, as well as Facebook, Telegram and Instagram.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 05:05:00 pm
Next Story

Varisu audio launch has Vijay’s fans cheering, singing in unison. See photos, videos

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close