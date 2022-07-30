scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for October 17

Twitter’s lawyers say they’ll need only four days to proves Elon Musk is misusing questions about spam and robot accounts as a pretext to walk away from the deal.

By: Bloomberg |
Updated: July 30, 2022 9:17:58 am
Twitter vs Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter deal, Elon Musk sued, Elon Musk lawsuitTwitter said in its lawsuit that Musk had appeared to abandon efforts to complete his debt financing, contravening the agreement. (Image credit: Reuters)

Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit against Elon Musk over a cancelled $44 billion buyout of the social media platform is set for a five-day trial starting October 17 in Delaware, with the billionaire filing his defense and counterclaims under seal.

Delaware Chancery Court Judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick set the trial date after Musk’s lawyers claimed Twitter wanted an October 10 start date “without justification.” Twitter said it wasn’t opposed to October 17 as long as it was assured of a full five-day trial.

Meanwhile, Musk’s legal team also filed its formal answer and counterclaims to Twitter’s suit over the teetering transaction Friday, but the response was sealed. Under chancery court rules, Musk will have five days in which to produce a redacted version of the filing.

McCormick agreed earlier this month to fast-track the trial over Musk’s failed bid to acquire Twitter for $54.20 a share, which he nixed over claims usage statistics for the social-media platform is inflated by spam and robot accounts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI banPremium
Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...Premium
From a childhood filled with gunshots and foul-mouths to the serenity of ...
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woesPremium
Government bailouts are not the answer to India’s energy sector woes

Twitter claimed Musk, the world’s richest person, was dragging his feet on setting the schedule and lobbed a letter onto the court docket without sharing it with his opponents. McCormick, in her eight-page order, warned both sides that any pre-trial information exchanges “should not be requested or withheld in an effort to inflict unreasonable demands on or extract unreasonable benefits from the opposing party.”

Twitter’s lawyers say they’ll need only four days to prove Musk is misusing questions about spam and robot accounts as a pretext to walk away from the deal. The company said it had turned over all its information about those accounts and it is seeking to force the billionaire, who co-founded Tesla Inc., to consummate the acquisition.

Musk counters in court filings Twitter’s handover of the so-called bots material haven’t been robust and the company’s mishandling of that data provides a legitimate basis for his cancellation of the buyout.

The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In Partha Chatterjee’s eclipse, the rising sun of Abhishek Banerjee

2

After 10-day ‘battle’ with tenant, elderly couple move into their Greater Noida flat

3

Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison

4

Spotting damaged hospital mattress, Punjab minister makes V-C lie on it

5

Another MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: Who is Victor Bout, the Russian arms dealer the US may swap fo...
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Explained: What is in Chile's proposed new constitution?
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Two lawyers, same drawback: In Punjab AG row, AAP’s turnabout within months
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth
Opinion

Varun Gandhi writes: Examination, recruitment system is failing youth

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Madhya Pradesh

On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Bihar seeks report on schools shut Friday in minority strongholds

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

Elon Musk files defense under seal as Twitter trial set for Oct 17

MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

MiG-21 crash: India's fleet, past accidents, and future phase-out

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess
Chess Olympiad

Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of Chess

Premium
Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Jahangirpuri violence: Shobha Yatra had weapons, say police

Dissecting Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

Dissecting Sudeep's Vikrant Rona: The good, the bad and the Rangitaranga universe

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up
In Maharashtra

Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-up

Premium
Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

Delhi Confidential: A special flight to Deoghar

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?
Doc, I have a question...

Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement