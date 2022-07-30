Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal

July 30, 2022 11:29:56 am
Elon Musk countersued Twitter Inc on Friday, escalating his legal fight against the social media company over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion purchase, although the lawsuit was filed confidentially.
While the 164-page document was not publicly available, under court rules a redacted version could soon be made public.
Musk’s lawsuit was filed hours after Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick of the Delaware Court of Chancery ordered a five-day trial beginning Oct. 17 to determine if Musk can walk away from the deal.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Subscriber Only Stories
Also on Friday, Musk was sued by a Twitter shareholder who asked the court to order the billionaire to close the deal, find that he breached his fiduciary duty to Twitter shareholders and award damages for losses he caused.
Musk owes a fiduciary duty to Twitter’s shareholders because of his 9.6% stake in the company and because the takeover agreement gives him a veto of many of the company’s decisions, according to the lawsuit, which seeks class status. The lawsuit was filed by Luigi Crispo, who owns 5,500 Twitter shares, in the Court of Chancery.
Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said on July 8 he was abandoning the takeover and blamed Twitter Inc for breaching the agreement by misrepresenting the number of fake accounts on its platform.
Twitter sued days later, calling the fake account claims a distraction and saying Musk was bound by the merger contract to close the deal at $54.20 per share. The company’s shares ended on Friday at $41.61, the highest close since Musk abandoned the deal.
McCormick fast-tracked the case to trial last week, saying she wanted to limit the potential harm to Twitter caused by the uncertainty of the deal.
Twitter has blamed the court fight for slumping revenue and causing chaos within the company.
The two sides had basically agreed to an Oct. 17 trial, but were at odds over the limits of discovery, or access to internal documents and other evidence.
Musk accused Twitter this week of dragging its feet in response to his discovery requests, and Twitter accused him of seeking huge amounts of data that are irrelevant to the main issue in the case: whether Musk had violated the deal contract.
The chief judge in her order on Friday appeared to anticipate discovery disputes to come.
“This order does not resolve any specific discovery disputes, including the propriety of any requests for large data sets,” said McCormick.
Musk also faces a week-long trial in Wilmington, Delaware, beginning Oct. 24. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to void as corporate waste and unjust enrichment the CEO’s record-breaking $56 billion pay package from the electric vehicle maker.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
On camera, elderly man beaten up by constable at station
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Childhood filled with gunshots, streetfights to serenity of ChessPremium
Why BJP is unfazed about Cabinet expansion hold-upPremium
Why is it too early to talk about vaccination against Monkeypox?Premium
Latest News
Elon Musk files countersuit under seal vs Twitter over $44 bln deal
Pune: Student dies of suspected cardiac arrest on college trip to Raireshwar Fort
From Kerala to the Himalayas: A seven month journey on foot
How Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit is affecting US-China ties
NEP rooted in ‘Bharatiyata’ while assimilating global perspective: Amit Shah
Novak Djokovic vaccine saga: Serbian-Americans write to Joe Biden to let him play in US Open
Hathras: Boy locked in classroom for 2 hours, 10 teachers suspended
My ultimate goal is Paris Olympics: PV Sindhu
Ranbir Kapoor’s film set fire doused after five hours, one dead
Brother-in-law, two others held for murdering caretaker in Gurgaon
‘Mumbai won’t be financial capital if Gujaratis, Rajasthanis are not here’: Maharashtra Governor’s remark triggers row
Ek Villain Returns box office opening day numbers are even lesser than Shamshera: ‘Need to gather momentum’