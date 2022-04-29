scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 29, 2022
Must Read

Elon Musk’s early Twitter stock buy under FTC scrutiny: Report

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a report by The Information said.


April 29, 2022 8:51:55 am
Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter stakeElon Musk's initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). (Image credit: Reuters)

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk’s initial 9% stake purchase in Twitter Inc is being probed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), The Information reported on Thursday.The FTC is looking into whether Musk complied with an antitrust reporting requirement when he bought his stake in the social media company in early April, the report said citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Companies that fail to abide by rules about reporting significant stock purchases or other acquisitions can be fined up to $43,792 per day.After the initial stock purchase, Musk, the world’s richest man, offered to buy the company for $54.20 per share in cash, which Twitter agreed to earlier this week.

Read more |‘Against censorship that goes far beyond the law’: Elon Musk on free speech post-Twitter deal

There is little expectation that Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter will be rejected by antitrust enforcers.The focus of the FTC inquiry is whether Musk bought the stake to influence Twitter’s management or if he looked to be a passive shareholder, according to the report.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In his April 4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk characterised his stake as passive. Twitter said it did not have a comment on the report, while the FTC declined to comment.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...Premium
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2022: Libra,...
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...Premium
In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigati...
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...Premium
VCs shrink budgets: Startups restructur...
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...Premium
From Vedic maths to zoonotic diseases: ...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Apr 29: Latest News

Advertisement