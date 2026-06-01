From Elon Musk to Michael Dell: The world’s 10 richest tech billionaires in 2026

A decade ago, the world’s richest individuals were often associated with oil, retail, or industrial empires. Today, technology founders and executives dominate global wealth rankings, fuelled by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, cloud services, and digital platforms.
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of June 1, 2026, billionaires linked to tech continue to dominate the list.
At the top of the list is Elon Musk, who co-founded seven companies with an estimated total net worth of $735 billion, making him the richest person in the world by a wide margin. Musk’s fortune increased by $116 billion this year. He is linked to companies in varying sectors such as electric vehicles, space technology, AI, medtech, and digital infrastructure.
Following Musk are the co-founders of Google, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, with fortunes of $322 billion and $299 billion, respectively. Both continue to benefit from the performance of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, particularly as AI becomes central to the company’s business strategy.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, ranks fourth with a net worth of $289 billion. His wealth has increased by $36 billion this year, helped by Amazon’s strong position in online shopping and cloud services.
Meanwhile, Larry Ellison, chairman and co-founder of Oracle, is ranked fifth with $281 billion. He gained $21.5 billion in a single day, raising his wealth.
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, occupies the sixth position with a net worth of $229 billion. He has also seen one of the biggest financial gains this year, with his wealth rising by $89.1 billion.
At seventh place is Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder and CEO of Meta, with an estimated fortune of $225 billion. His net worth has declined this year by $8.7 billion.
Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, ranks eighth with $175 billion. NVIDIA has become one of the most important companies in the AI industry, and as a result, Huang’s fortune has grown by $20.4 billion this year.
At ninth place is Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of luxury goods company LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), with a net worth of $162 billion. Although Arnault is not from the technology industry, his place on the list shows that luxury businesses also continue to generate huge wealth, alongside major tech companies.
Former Microsoft CEO and owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, Steven Ballmer, completes the top 10 list with a fortune of $158 billion, despite seeing a $10.4 billion decline in his net worth.
Top 10 billionaires as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index (June 1, 2026)
Note: This data is from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as of June 1, 2026. It’s a daily ranking of the world’s richest individuals, and the net worth data is updated at the end of each trading day in New York.
(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)