From Elon Musk to Michael Dell: The world’s 10 richest tech billionaires in 2026

Elon Musk, Larry Page, and Sergey Brin are among the world’s richest billionaires, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index updated on June 1, 2026. (Express Image)

A decade ago, the world’s richest individuals were often associated with oil, retail, or industrial empires. Today, technology founders and executives dominate global wealth rankings, fuelled by the explosive growth of artificial intelligence, cloud services, and digital platforms.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as of June 1, 2026, billionaires linked to tech continue to dominate the list.

At the top of the list is Elon Musk, who co-founded seven companies with an estimated total net worth of $735 billion, making him the richest person in the world by a wide margin. Musk’s fortune increased by $116 billion this year. He is linked to companies in varying sectors such as electric vehicles, space technology, AI, medtech, and digital infrastructure.