Educational gaming app STEPapp launched

The app was unveiled in Mumbai by actor Amitabh Bachchan recently, who told students, “Apna kal khud banao (Make your own future).” (Source: stepapp.ai) The app was unveiled in Mumbai by actor Amitabh Bachchan recently, who told students, “Apna kal khud banao (Make your own future).” (Source: stepapp.ai)

Deemed a first-of-its-kind educational gaming app, STEPapp was launched recently with the purpose of building Math and Science proficiency in students from kindergarten to standard 12.

Apart from allowing students to play and learn, Student Talent Enhancement Programme (STEP) will offer scholarships ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore. The app works on the most basic smartphone with minimal data requirement.

MD, PACE IIT and Founder CEO, Eduisfun Technologies Praveen Tyagi said, “Board syllabus is mapped to the curriculum of school boards such as ICSE and CBSE. Students can get conceptual clarity in a fun way and their speed and accuracy is gauged. Parents and teachers get detailed reports of the students’ progress, strengths and weaknesses via sms-email on a real time basis.” The app was unveiled in Mumbai by actor Amitabh Bachchan recently, who told students, “Apna kal khud banao (Make your own future).”

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App