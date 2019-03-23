eBay partners with Google, will allow users to pay via Google Pay for purchases

Google and eBay have partnered up to offer customers Google Pay as a payment option to pay for their shopping on eBay. This is part of the company’s new managed payments programme, under which it provides customers with the ability to check out without the need for leaving the platform by using their preferred method of payment.

This integration will help consumers with Google Pay accounts to complete purchases on the eBay app or website. However, this will only be available on products sold by sellers who are participating in the managed payments programme.

The company has stated that the integration will go live in April and will first be made available on the eBay Android app followed by other platforms. To recall, the company recently added Apple Pay as a payment method under its managed payments programme.

Last year, eBay had announced that it was planning to intermediate the majority of end-to-end payments on its platform by the end of 2021.

“Offering Google Pay as a form of payment is another significant step toward providing our customers with more choice in their payment options, and creating an experience that is tailored to personal preferences,” said Alyssa Cutright, Vice President of Global Payments, Billing and Risk at eBay.

“Google Pay will be available to Android users starting in early April, joining Apple Pay as the latest payment option on the platform. Both options are currently only accessible when buying from sellers enrolled in eBay’s new payments experience, and will be increasingly available to shoppers as the program grows to process more volume in additional geographies,” stated eBay in a blog post.