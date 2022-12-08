Dyson’s new headphones come with a detachable air purifier: Check details

Dyson has launched a new pair of headphones, that not only output sound for music, movies and other entertainment purposes, but also comes with a detachable visor for the nose and mouth that purifies air when on the go. Besides this, the headphones also come with a lot of other features including 50-hour battery life and full-spectrum audio support.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Dyson Zone headphones including launch and availability details.

Dyson Zone Noise Cancelling headphones: What’s new?

The new Dyson headphones’ main highlight is a detachable visor for the wearer’s nose and mouth that doubles as an air purifier. This mechanism uses power from the headphones itself, which charges via USB Type-C and comes with a large battery.

The attachment uses compressors and dual-layer filters that Dyson claims can capture 99 percent particle pollution as small as 0.1 microns, along with other harmful gases like NO2 and SO2. Here’s a quick video that explains how it all works.

Apart from this, the headphones come with up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge and Dyson claims the headphones also feature 11 microphones to power its advanced ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). The company claims the headphones can reduce ambient sounds of up to 38dB, which the in-built microphones monitor 3,84,000 times every second.

With full-spectrum audio support, the Dyson headphones are also claimed to reproduce frequencies between 6Hz-21kHz, which is the complete audible sound spectrum for humans. Dyson also claims ultra-low distortion levels on the headphones along with EQ options, a comfortable design and clear voice for calls.

Availability

The Dyson Zone noise cancelling headphones will be launched in 2023 in select markets and there is no word on pricing for now. The company has said that the headphones will go on sale in China next month, while the US, UK, Hon Kong SAR and Singapore will be able to experience the product in March 2023.