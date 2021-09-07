Dyson patents reveal robots that can climb and clean stairs

Dyson is working on new robots that would help people with household chores in various different ways. As per the newly patented designs by the company, these robots may be able to climb stairs to clean them and open drawers to keep things like coffee mugs inside them.

The robotic unit of Dyson has reportedly been working to develop a robot to interact with other home appliances as per a report by Bloomberg,

The patented designs by Dyson were published recently in the UK which show two designs for the robots that the company is working on. One of these is a “robotic device with tri-star wheels and actuated arm” that would be able to climb stairs and clean them.

The other is a “robot hand” which is shown in drawings with the patent application holding a mug. Additionally the patent also mentions that the robot can be used as an autonomous vacuum cleaner and even even be attached with different tools to achieve different purposes.

There are a series of diagrams in the patent which gives us insight into how the company hopes the robot will work. It shows a variety of configurations of the robot for a wide range of use cases.

It is important to note that companies for various patents that may or may not see the light of day. Dyson has reportedly filed for various patents including a “dental treatment device” (aka a toothbrush) to an air purifier/headphone device