Dyson launches HushJet Mini Cool fan, its first handheld cooling device

At the heart of the device is Dyson’s HushJet projection system, designed to deliver focused airflow while reducing noise. (Image: Dyson)

Dyson has unveiled its first handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool, marking a new step in its cooling technology lineup.

The company informed that the HushJet Mini Cool fan can be used in three ways: handheld, placed on a desk, or worn using accessories. Weighing just 212 gram, it is lightweight and easy to carry, making it suitable for travel, commuting, or everyday use.

The fan is powered by a brushless DC motor that can spin up to 65,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), delivering airflow speeds of up to 25 metre per second. It comes with five speed settings and a ‘Boost’ mode for stronger cooling when needed. Dyson stated that the built-in battery offers up to six hours of use on a single charge and can be fully charged in around three hours using a USB-C cable.