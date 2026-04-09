Dyson launches HushJet Mini Cool fan, its first handheld cooling device

Dyson has unveiled its first handheld fan, the HushJet Mini Cool, marking a new step in its cooling technology lineup.
The company informed that the HushJet Mini Cool fan can be used in three ways: handheld, placed on a desk, or worn using accessories. Weighing just 212 gram, it is lightweight and easy to carry, making it suitable for travel, commuting, or everyday use.
The fan is powered by a brushless DC motor that can spin up to 65,000 Revolutions Per Minute (RPM), delivering airflow speeds of up to 25 metre per second. It comes with five speed settings and a ‘Boost’ mode for stronger cooling when needed. Dyson stated that the built-in battery offers up to six hours of use on a single charge and can be fully charged in around three hours using a USB-C cable.
At the heart of the device is Dyson’s HushJet projection system, designed to deliver focused airflow while reducing noise. The company said it has worked to lower high-frequency sounds and eliminate the typical whirring noise associated with small fans.
Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, Dyson, said, “Since 2009, we’ve been obsessed with airflow. Mastering air projection, reducing turbulence, and refining thermal technology. The HushJet Mini Cool fan is the culmination of that journey: powerful airflow, engineered for life on the move by bringing elite cooling technology from every home to your hand.”
The fan is available in three colour options: Ink/Cobalt, Carnelian/Sky, and Stone/Blush.
The HushJet Mini Cool comes with a neck dock, charging stand, USB-C cable, and travel pouch. Additional accessories, such as a universal mount and grip clip, are available for added convenience.
The fan is currently being introduced in select global markets, with its launch in India expected soon.