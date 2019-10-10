DxOMark introduces new audio quality benchmark tests for smartphones

DxOMark, the French company known for smartphone camera testing and ranking, has announced a new benchmark testing for audio quality on smartphones. DxOMark’s camera ratings for smartphones are seen as an industry standard, and also remain one of the followed. DxOMark’s new benchmark for mobile audio quality has been announced given the increased importance of audio quality in recent years.

According to a press statement, the company felt that more users are “recording and consuming more and more video and audio content on their mobile devices”. The company says that people use their smartphones to record all sorts of videos and consume a lot of content including music, self-recorded videos, and purchased online content.

And that’s why DxOMark Audio is being introduced. In a press statement, the company said the new audio testing would “provide comprehensive, neutral, and reliable test data about smartphone audio recording and output quality to consumers and other interested parties”.

“The variation in audio quality between devices for both recording and output is huge, however, there’s little guidance and information available for consumers who care about audio quality,” it adds.

DxOMark says that its ratings are “the result of a rigorous scientific protocol using industry-grade lab tools” and the company takes a “scientific approach” to the assessment process.

“We have developed a set of protocols for mirroring the ways consumers use their smartphones to record and consume audio content, along with testing and benchmarking methodology that measures results in a reliable and repeatable way,” the company said in a press statement.

DxOMark’s audio rating will test a smartphone’s speaker playback and audio recording capabilities, but at the moment, the company will not test the quality of phone calls and communications-related audio.

DxOMark’s audio testing and scoring

The testing protocol for playback is based on five metrics. It rates the bass, midrange, treble frequencies, and the overall balance among them under the Timbre. It also tests the Spatial audio (ability to create the impression that sound exists in a three-dimensional space exceeding the physical dimensions of the device) on attributes such as–localizability, balance, distance, and wideness.

It will also evaluate dynamics based on the attack, bass precision, and punchiness of a recording. The testing will also see the volume analysed using sound pressure levels (SPL) of a speaker at various volume settings to determine the maximum volume, the minimum volume, and the volume consistency. The overall scores are calculated on a total of 100.