DuckDuckGo installs jump 30% amid backlash over Google AI Search

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is seeing a sharp rise in app installs and user traffic as criticism mounts over Google’s expanding AI-powered Search features.
The surge follows Google introducing major updates to Search during its Google I/O developer conference. The company expanded AI-generated summaries, conversational search tools, and its new ‘AI Mode’, which allows users to ask follow-up questions directly inside Search instead of browsing traditional website links.
While Google described the update as a major step forward for online search, many users and publishers raised concerns about inaccurate AI-generated responses, reduced visibility for websites, and the lack of a simple option to fully disable AI-powered results.
DuckDuckGo says the reaction has helped boost interest in its platform. According to the company, app installs in the United States rose by an average of 18.1 per cent week-over-week between May 20 and May 25, with installs peaking at 30.5 per cent on May 25. On iPhones, installs reportedly rose by an average of 33 per cent.
Third-party analytics firm Apptopia also reported that DuckDuckGo’s average daily downloads in the US increased by 29 per cent during the same period.
DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg criticised Google’s recent AI push, saying users are being forced into AI-powered experiences without enough choice. “Google is force-feeding AI with no way to opt out,” Weinberg said. “As a result, their results are getting worse, not better.”
DuckDuckGo has increasingly positioned itself as an alternative for users who want more control over how AI appears in search results. The company said traffic to its AI-free search page has also increased significantly. This version of the search engine disables AI-generated summaries and AI-created images by default.
Despite promoting AI-free search, DuckDuckGo still offers optional AI tools through its Duck.ai platform. However, the company says it focuses heavily on privacy and does not collect users’ search histories or AI chats for training purposes.
The growing interest in DuckDuckGo also highlights a wider debate about the future of internet search. While companies like Google are rapidly integrating generative AI into their platforms, some users appear to prefer simpler search experiences that prioritise traditional web links, privacy, and user control over automated AI answers.