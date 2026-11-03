Driven by AI boom, chipmakers announce $115 billion merger

Marvell Technology on Monday announced a $115 billion stock swap to buy Lumentum Holdings, in a major bet that a technology known as optical networking will be crucial to the build-out of data centers for artificial intelligence.

The transaction between the two Silicon Valley companies, which includes Lumentum’s debt, would rank as the largest ever by value between publicly held tech companies.

Marvell makes an array of chips for networking and AI. The 31-year-old company has been growing rapidly by acquisition since Matthew Murphy joined it as CEO in 2016.

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Lumentum makes lasers and a series of other chips and components that use light to transmit data signals, a mainstay of long-distance communications known as optical networking, which is increasingly used in data centers.