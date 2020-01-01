Here’s how to get stolen, lost mobile phones blocked

DoT’s CEIR website will help users track and block their stolen or lost mobiles: Here’s how it works in detail. (Image source: Getty Images) DoT’s CEIR website will help users track and block their stolen or lost mobiles: Here’s how it works in detail. (Image source: Getty Images)

If you have lost your smartphone or mobile phone, there is now an official government portal to help you block the use of the device, and get some peace of mind. The Central Equipment Identity Register or CEIR, which was launched for Mumbai in September 2019, is now officially open for those residing in Delhi-NCR region.

The idea is that if your mobile gets stolen or lost, you will be able to take some steps on this website in order to ensure that it is blocked. So someone else who stole the mobile or perhaps found it, will be unable to use it. The facility will be extended to other parts of the country in 2020, according to reports.

The official website url is http://www.ceir.gov.in and it relies on the International Mobile Equipment Identity or IMEI number to help with tracking. Do keep in mind that one has to file a First Information Report (FIR) after the device is lost or stolen, in order to carry out the steps.

Wondering what is an IMEI number and how it helps track mobiles? Click here to read the full details.

Here are steps for blocking a mobile using the CEIR portal

A user can block the device by following these steps as listed on the CEIR website.

First, they have to submit an FIR with the police about their smartphone or mobile being lost or stolen. A copy of that report should be kept by the concerned user as this will be required for filling up the form on the website eventually. Users should also get their duplicate SIM card from the telecom service provider.

Some documents are needed before filling up the form on the lost mobile portal. These are copy of police report, identity proof and if possible the mobile purchase invoice.

The form required to block lost/stolen mobile on the CEIR website. The form required to block lost/stolen mobile on the CEIR website.

After this, users have to fill out the request registration form for blocking the IMEI number of the lost/stolen phone. The attachments should include all the required documents mentioned above. Click here to go to the form.

The form requires your primary mobile phone number, and the second one as well if you have one. If you have a dual-SIM phone, you will have to enter the IMEI number for both as well. You can check the IMEI number from the retail box of the device if you still have it.

IMEI number can be checked from the mobile by dialing *#06# from your device. It is best to note down the number someplace safe for future, in case you do lose the mobile and you don’t have the retail box.

The brand name, the device mobile number and mobile purchase invoice also needed to be uploaded in this form.

A user also needs to give lost information, including where the device was lost, police complaint number and state, date when it was lost and upload a copy of the FIR report. This is compulsory information.

A mobile phone owner then needs to give their details, including name, address, mobile number, a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, etc.

After submitting the form, you will be given a Request ID. The same can be used for checking the status of your request and for unblocking the IMEI in future.

How to unblock an IMEI number after you have found it?

If you find your stolen device, the user will have to first report to the local police the same. After that the user can unblock by submitting another form on the website.

After submitting the form, the IMEI will be unblocked. This could take some time, and users will have to check the status on the CEIR website itself.

