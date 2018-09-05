Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 05, 2018
DoT likely to seek applications for providing in-flight internet in October

With in-flight connectivity, passengers would be able to make calls and browse the Internet during their flights in the Indian airspace.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: September 5, 2018 11:30:24 am
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in October is likely to invite applications from entities for providing in-flight Internet services, a senior government official said Tuesday. With in-flight connectivity, passengers would be able to make calls and browse the Internet during their flights in the Indian airspace.

Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey said there was a long sitting with potential service providers, airlines and the DoT, following which a “certain road map” has been decided upon. The matter would now be taken to the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary, he added. Speaking at a press conference here, the secretary said the DoT has identified in-flight connectivity as a separate, standalone service requiring licence from it.

“They (DoT) will be inviting applications for the services licence in October,” Choubey said. While mobile phone use would still be restricted during take-off and landing, the Telecom Department’s highest decision-making body has approved the lifting of a ban on the use of mobile phones and Internet services at cruising altitudes.

