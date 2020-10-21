scorecardresearch
DoT extends maximum testing period to 180 days

The total number of test subscribers of any telco shall not exceed 5 per cent of the installed capacity of the company, the DoT said in its modified norms.

Written by Aashish Aryan | New Delhi | October 21, 2020 3:35:02 am
If the testing is unlikely to be completed within the 90 day period, they must make a representation to the DoT and seek extension of time, the new norms said. (File)

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has modified its norms for network testing before commercial launch of services and extended the maximum available time to 180 days from 90 days currently. The total number of test subscribers of any telco shall not exceed 5 per cent of the installed capacity of the company, the DoT said in its modified norms.

Though the maximum time period for network testing has been extended to 180 days, telcos shall strive to ensure that their testing before commercial launch of services is completed within 90 days. If the testing is unlikely to be completed within the 90 day period, they must make a representation to the DoT and seek extension of time, the new norms said.

The extension beyond 90 days, however, will be provided only if the telcos are able to prove that they are testing a new technology which requires more time to conclude, and that the quality of service norms, as prescribed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has not been achieved.

The telcos shall, while making the request for extension of the time period beyond 90 days, submit a copy of customer feedback and “a detailed write up on how the extended period of testing will be utilised for improving the network performance and customer experience”, said DoT, adding it will be applicable to wireless and wire-line service providers.

