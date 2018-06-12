DoT, aviation ministry to meet in 10 days on in-flight connectivity norms

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and the civil aviation ministry officials will meet within 10 days to discuss “operational details” of in-flight connectivity. (Representational Image) The Department of Telecom (DoT) and the civil aviation ministry officials will meet within 10 days to discuss “operational details” of in-flight connectivity. (Representational Image)

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and the civil aviation ministry officials will meet within 10 days to discuss “operational details” of in-flight connectivity, cleared recently by the Telecom Commission. The meeting – the date for which is yet to be finalised – will also be attended by telecom companies, airlines and in-flight connectivity providers, Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters here.

She was speaking on the sidelines of a Communications Ministry conference to highlight the achievements of the government in the last four years. “The discussions on the operational model will entail questions like who will be investing in infrastructure, who will be providing the services. There is no standard model; we will have to see what is suitable in the Indian context,” Sundararajan said.

Telecom Commission – the highest policy making body of Department of Telecom (DoT) – on May 1 had cleared a proposal for allowing wider in-flight connectivity that is now available in most of the developed markets. The decision will pave the way for travellers to use internet and voice services on mobile phone during flights in the Indian airspace. Globally, these services have been poermitted by over 30 countries, including some European Union (EU) countries.

This is expected to work across two modes: on-board antennas, that establish initial connectivity within the flight, and satellite connections, that will maintain internet connections for various altitudes and flight landscapes.

