Don’t buy the iPad Pro right now – Apple’s new high-end tablet is coming later this year

It’s not a great time to buy Apple’s iPad Pro.

No, it’s not a bad device. In fact, the iPad Pro is the most advanced tablet on the market. Still, we would advise you to wait till the end of the year to get your hands on Apple’s fanciest iPad Pro.

The reason: Well, a refreshed iPad Pro could hit retail stores before the holiday season kicks off. A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman states that he expects Apple to update two iPad Pro models with the M2 chip in September or October.

Apple’s current high-end tablets are 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The iPad Pro is for those who want the most powerful iPad or for those who want something more versatile than a MacBook Air. Combined with an impressive Liquid Retina Display XDR, a powerful M1 chip, the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the iPad Pro becomes a MacBook replacement despite certain limitations on the software side.

If you are planning to spend over a lakh on a high-end tablet, you are probably going to be a power user, so it is better to wait for the next-generation iPad Pro to hit the market. Although we don’t have too many details about the updated iPad Pro, Gurman expects Apple’s premium tablet to feature the new M2 chip, wireless charging and an updated camera system. There is no information on the third-generation Apple Pencil yet.

Also read | iPad Pro M1 review: Portable power for creativity and productivity

Apple typically announces new hardware products in September, so you should wait for a few months to get the most bang for your buck. If you are going all-in for the iPad Pro and have the intention to use it as a primary computing device, it makes sense to wait for the newest model.

If you are going all-in for the iPad Pro and have the intention to use it as a primary computing device, it makes sense to wait for the newest model. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) If you are going all-in for the iPad Pro and have the intention to use it as a primary computing device, it makes sense to wait for the newest model. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Also, with Apple rolling out iPadOS 16 later this fall, expect certain features to take advantage of the new hardware. The new iPadOS 16 brings a slew of tablet-focused software updates, including a redesigned multitasking interface — dubbed Stage Manager, which makes it simpler to see which apps are open and switch between tasks and a brand new software that lets two people collaborate on iPads. Apple is also introducing a new app called Freefoam, which is essentially a virtual whiteboard app that lets multiple people work on a document at the same time.

If Apple updates its iPad Pro lineup towards the end of the year, in all probability you should expect older models to fall in price, too. Apple currently sells the iPad Pro in two screen sizes and multiple storage options.

Let’s talk about a 14-inch iPad Pro

Apple is reportedly developing a 14-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip inside. But we won’t likely see the model hitting the market until at least 2023. It’s not clear how Apple will differentiate the 14-inch iPad Pro from the existing 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad.

When Apple introduced the iPad Pro in 2018, it was something different and completely new. Although it was technically still an iPad, the device was much more advanced than the iPad we know. Over the years, Apple is marketing the iPad Pro as a device that can replace your computer altogether. The thing is the iPad Pro does not need to be a computing device that can replace your laptop. It absolutely is as capable as a MacBook Air but it’s a different type of computer. The iPad Pro works best in situations when you wouldn’t want to carry a laptop.