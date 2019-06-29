Donald Trump flips on Huawei at G20, says US firms can sell to Chinese firm

In a major relief to Huawei, US President Donald Trump today allowed the US technology companies to sell products to the China-based smartphone and telecom equipment manufacturer. The development comes after Trump’s administration had put Huawei under blacklist last month which barred it from doing any sort of business with US-based technology companies.

Speaking at a press conference after the G20 Summit in Tokyo, Trump who had a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, said that both US and China agreed that they will be continuing the trade negotiations and the US would not be putting any further tariffs on China.

While Trump has not lifted the blanket ban, he said that he would save the issue of Huawei for the end of US-China trade talks. Which basically means that Huawei’s products will still be barred from being sold in the US.

However, the latest move by the US President is likely to benefit the Shenzen-based technology giant in a significant manner and will also help various US-based technology firms such as Google, Microsoft, Intel and Qualcomm to resume business with Huawei.

Recently, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor had announced that its Honor 20 series which includes Honor 20i, Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will get the upcoming Android Q update. With the revelation in the US-China trade talks, Google can again start providing updates and services to all Huawei and Honor devices.

To recall, after the US administration blacklisted Huawei citing national security risks, Google had canceled Android license for Huawei smartphones, though the company insisted that Play Store and Play Protect Services will continue to work on the existing phones.

Microsoft too followed Google’s footsteps and removed Huawei’s laptops from its online store in the US to comply with the US President Trump’s order cracking down on the Chinese tech firm.

Huawei has been at the center stage in the ongoing trade war between the US and China, mainly due to its close ties with China’s government. The company was founded by Ren Zhengfei, an engineer who had served in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).