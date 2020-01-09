Dolby Vision IQ adjusts based on ambient light, shows picture as director intended

Both LG and Panasonic have announced new televisions with the Dolby Vision IQ technology at CES 2020. (Express Photo : Nandagopal Rajan) Both LG and Panasonic have announced new televisions with the Dolby Vision IQ technology at CES 2020. (Express Photo : Nandagopal Rajan)

One of the big trends of the past year is how high definition audio is slowly but surely entering the laptop segment as well as coming down to newer price points. At CES, Dolby Laboratories, Inc is pushing the envelope further by announcing Dolby Vision IQ, which intelligently optimises picture quality experiences for viewers in real-time, and adding more streaming patterns to then Dolby Atmos Music lineup.

Both LG and Panasonic have announced new televisions with the Dolby Vision IQ technology at CES 2020. John Couling, senior vice-president of commercial partnerships at Dolby Laboratories, says Dolby Vision IQ, using sensors on the TV, is able to adapt the content to the ambient light. “You might be watching at night or during the day with sunlight, and you need to adjust the brightness to get the true picture. But this becomes quite hard at times,” Couling explains to indianexpress.com.

“With the ambient light sensor we are able to use the control the picture, so that it stays faithful to the director’s intention and you are able to continue to get a good experience without reaching for the remote control,” says Couling. The technology will not be limited to premium televisions and will start with price points as low as €500 as in the case of the Panasonic products, he adds.

Meanwhile, Dolby Atmos for Music, so far limited to Amazon Prime Music’s HD service, is now streaming on services like Tidal as well as Universal and Warner music groups. Dolby is also working on remastering old titles to bring out the hidden details and subtleties in a layered, ambiential kind of way. Couling says Dolby Atmos Music was launched with Amazon and the Echo Studio in November and followed up with Tidal in December. “We are expanding the catalogue of titles and I’m really excited about that. The experience is truly music reimagined and artists and consumers are really enjoying it.”

But despite Dolby Atmos becoming easily accessible across price points and form factors, Couling does not see it becoming then standard right away. “

We have still a lot of Dolby 5.1 content. We are putting a lot of effort behind it and it is very relevant obviously to movies and TV.”

However, where Dolby Atmos is different from 5.1 is that it is not really tied to the number of speakers or the form factor. “Dolby 5.1 is still synonymous with a lot of loudspeakers in your living. When we started with Dolby Atmos, we realised that if we went on the path of a solution which was about more loud speakers, this was not going to be something that everyone would enjoy. It was going to be something just for the enthusiasts,” says Couling, adding how while everyone might be an entertainment enthusiast, they might not essentially be an entertainment technology enthusiast. “And the technology (Dolby Atmos) was intentionally designed to be separate from the form factor,” he explains, giving the example of the Echo Studio.

