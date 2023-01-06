scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

DIZO Watch D Pro is launching on January 9 with a custom chip

The DIZO Watch D launched last year is now getting a Pro version, and it comes with a custom chipset.

dizo watch d pro featured(1)(Image credits: DIZO)
DIZO – Realme’s sub-brand under the TechLife ecosystem – announced on Thursday that it’s all set to launch the DIZO Watch D Pro in India on January 9.

The most interesting feature of the watch is the custom DIZO D1 chipset, which includes a “powerful GPU integration.” DIZO also claims there’s four times as much RAM onboard compared to ordinary watches that have just 600KB of RAM. The GPU will likely come in handy to render elements across the smooth 60Hz display. This display is sized 1.85 inches and offers a brightness of 600nits.

Then there’s the DIZO OS coming in with features like Art Filter for watch face customisation and the ability to change/re-arrange all 5 preset watch faces. The OS includes a smart glance feature that lets you access information like daily brief, alarm, heart rate, and SpO2 measurement using right swipes. You’re also provided detailed weather information with wind speed, humidity, and UV index. Finally, Smart DND (Do Not Disturb) turns on automatically when you sleep.

The DIZO Watch D Pro will be sold via Flipkart and select retail stores. There’s no information on pricing right now, but expect the watch to be priced a bit higher than the DIZO Watch D, which currently retails for Rs 1,999. Still, DIZO says more details will be made available during the January 9 launch, so stay tuned.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 14:10 IST
Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
