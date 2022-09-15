Diwali Festive sales: Best offers on Samsung, Google, Oppo, Nothing, Poco and more

India’s biggest e-commerce platforms, Amazon and Flipkart are gearing up for the Diwali sale. While both Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23 this year, manufacturers like Poco, Oppo and OnePlus are already offering huge discounts on some of the recently launched phones, TVs and other electronic products. Keep in mind that some of these prices are inclusive of bank offers and discounts as well. Here we will take a look at some of the best deals you can get your hands on during the Diwali festive sales.

Poco X4 Pro 5G

Available on Flipkart, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is one of the best value-for-money phones you can buy right now. Powered by the Snapdragon 695, it features a 6.67-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display with a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Running on MIUI 13 based on Android 11 out of the box, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The back of the phone has a huge camera island that sports a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens.

It is available in three storage variants, with the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage version priced at Rs 13,999, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost you Rs 14,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 16,999.

Poco M4 Pro 5G

The Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 810. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Poco M4 Pro 5G has a rear dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front of the phone houses a 16MP camera that can record videos in 1080p at 30fps.

Available in three variants, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 11,499. The 6GB RAM and 128 internal storage variant is priced at Rs 13,499 whereas the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will cost Rs 14,499.

Poco M5

The recently launched Poco M5 will also be available for sale on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, the Poco M5 has a 6.58-inch 90Hz IPS LCD screen. It runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone has a rear triple camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and 2MP macro and depth sensor, whereas the selfie camera is powered by a 5MP camera.

It is available in two storage variants, with the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will cost Rs 10,999 whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage version is priced at Rs 12,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is powered by the in-house developed Exynos 2100 and features a 6.4-inch 120Hz HDR10+ AMOLED screen. It runs on One UI 4 based on Android 12 out of the box and has a 4,500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

It has a rear triple camera setup that consists of a 12MP primary lens, an 8MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, whereas the front of the device houses a 32MP camera. Currently, the phone is selling for Rs 49,999 on Amazon.

Oppo Reno 8

Launched in July this year, the Oppo Reno 8 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset and features a 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen. Running on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 sports a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone is available on Flipkart and will start from Rs 26,999.

Nothing Phone 1

Powered by the Snapdragon 778G, the phone sports a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED screen. Running on Nothing OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, it has a rear dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The base variant of the Nothing Phone 1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999 on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 6a

The latest addition to the Pixel family, the Pixel 6a, will also be available on Flipkart at a discounted price. Sporting the in-house developed Tensor chipset, the phone features a 6.1-inch OLED screen. Running on stock Android 12 out of the box, it is upgradable to Android 13.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Pixel 6a has a 4,410mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It has a 12MP primary camera backed by a 12MP ultrawide lens. Those interested can purchase the Pixel 6a on Flipkart during the sale for Rs 30,699 while Axis and ICICI Bank card holders can get it for Rs 27,699.

iPhone 11,12 and 13

It looks like Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will also have offers on older iPhone models like the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13. While exact details about the discount are not known as of now, the deal suggests that the iPhone 11 might be available for under Rs 30,000, while those looking to buy the iPhone 12 mini can get their hands on the device under Rs 40,000.

And while Flipkart hasn’t clarified if it is a direct or effective price, the iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 49,990. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is being priced at under Rs 90,000 and Rs 1,00,000 respectively.