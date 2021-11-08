Disney+ to get IMAX format for 13 Marvel movies including Shang-Chi, Black Panther

Disney+ has confirmed now that it’s introducing an expanded IMAX Enhanced feature. The new IMAX aspect ratio will be available for 13 Marvel movies, including Black Panther and Shang-Chi starting November 12 (AKA “Disney+ Day”).

The arrival of the new 1.90:1 IMAX aspect ratio will allow content to appear up to 26 percent taller than the typical 2.35:1 widescreen format in Marvel films. Disney states that this will mean reduced cinematic black bars, while you’re watching scenes shot in IMAX.

IMAX- Enhanced certified films will get a prominent label on their Disney+ screens, and users will also be able to choose the standard widescreen version of the films.

The expanded aspect ratio should allow viewers to enjoy Marvel’s action sequences with added room to pop on their TVs. It is important to note that IMAX Enhanced content will not deliver the large film format’s true aspect ratio, which is more square. Additionally, we won’t see IMAX versions of The Avengers and Ant-Man, as those films use the TV-filling 1.85:1 aspect ratio.

IMAX Enhanced will offer immersive DTS sound to Disney+, a competing option to the Dolby Atmos format. The IMAX Enhanced feature will be available for 13 movies starting November 12. These include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok, and , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.