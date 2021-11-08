scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

Disney+ to get IMAX format for 13 Marvel movies including Shang-Chi, Black Panther

Disney+ has confirmed now that it's introducing an expanded IMAX Enhanced which will compatible with 13 Marvel movies. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 8, 2021 5:17:15 pm
Shang Chi, Disney+, Disney+ IMAX, Disney+ IMAX, Black Panther on Disney+, Disney + IMAX enhanced movies, Shang Chi IMAX, Disney+ news The new IMAX aspect ratio will be available for 13 Marvel movies, including Black Panther and Shang-Chi starting November 12 (Image source: Marvel Studios)

Disney+ has confirmed now that it’s introducing an expanded IMAX Enhanced feature. The new IMAX aspect ratio will be available for 13 Marvel movies, including Black Panther and Shang-Chi starting November 12 (AKA “Disney+ Day”).

The arrival of the new 1.90:1 IMAX aspect ratio will allow content to appear up to 26 percent taller than the typical 2.35:1 widescreen format in Marvel films. Disney states that this will mean reduced cinematic black bars, while you’re watching scenes shot in IMAX.

IMAX- Enhanced certified films will get a prominent label on their Disney+ screens, and users will also be able to choose the standard widescreen version of the films.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The expanded aspect ratio should allow viewers to enjoy Marvel’s action sequences with added room to pop on their TVs. It is important to note that IMAX Enhanced content will not deliver the large film format’s true aspect ratio, which is more square. Additionally, we won’t see IMAX versions of The Avengers and Ant-Man, as those films use the TV-filling 1.85:1 aspect ratio.

IMAX Enhanced will offer immersive DTS sound to Disney+, a competing option to the Dolby Atmos format. The IMAX Enhanced feature will be available for 13 movies starting November 12. These include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy 1 & 2, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok, and , Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 08: Latest News

Advertisement