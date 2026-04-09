Disney plans to cut 1,000 jobs: Reports

Walt Disney is planning to cut as many as 1,000 positions in the coming weeks, many of which will be made in the company’s ⁠marketing ​department, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The Journal said that plans for ​the ​coming job cuts began ⁠before Josh D’Amaro assumed his new role as Disney’s ‌chief executive officer in March.

The planned layoffs could affect less than 1% of its total employees. Disney employed about 231,000 people as of the ⁠end ⁠of fiscal year 2025. Disney’s newly appointed chief marketing officer, ⁠Asad ‌Ayaz, also plans to unite ​the company’s marketing ‌group and reduce expenses under code-named Project Imagine, the report ‌added. Ayaz began ​to ​oversee ​a newly created company-wide marketing organization in January.