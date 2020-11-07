Disney+ Hotstar introduces ‘watch with your friends’ feature for remaining IPL 2020 matches

Disney+ Hotstar users can watch IPL 2020 live streaming with friends

There are just two matches left in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Generally, cricket fans would plan to go to the stadium to watch the playoffs and final or watch a screening together. However, watching the match live in the stadium is not possible and attending a screening together is still a risk many are refraining from, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Disney+ Hotstar has introduced a new feature for people watching the match live so that they can stay digitally connected to each other via video chat.

Under the new #WatchwithYaars or ‘Watch with your friends’, users will be able to watch the live stream and talk to friends on video on a single screen. The feature was introduced with the start of the playoff matches where Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Disney+ Hotstar Premium and VIP users will be able to add up to five friends at a time. All they need to do is to tap on ‘start video call’ once the live stream is on. They will be able to control features like sports commentary over the conversation with friends. If someone’s connection is a bit patchy, that person can choose to be present as ‘audio only’ which is similar to all the video-conferencing apps people have been using during the pandemic. The streaming service promises that this feature will not cause any lag/delay in the live streaming of the match.

Sunil Rayan, President & Head – Disney+ Hotstar said, “We understand that real magic of cricket comes alive in the company of family and friends; something that is difficult in these times of social distancing. Our product team took on this challenge – to provide users with a unique social-viewing experience, whilst ensuring the cricket watching experience remains seamless. ‘Watch with your friends’ is an exciting new concept that replicates offline behaviour virtually, and will forever change the way fans experience cricket.”

On November 8, Shreyas Iyer-led DC will take on David Warner’s SRH in the second qualifier. The winner of the clash will take on defending champions MI on November 10 in the final of the 13th edition of the cash-rich T20 league.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

