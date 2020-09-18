Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription plan discounted ahead of IPL 2020

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan discounted

Dream 11 IPL is all set to telecast from September 19 on Disney+ Hotstar. This time you will need to purchase a subscription plan to watch the IPL matches. Ahead of the premier league, the VIP subscription plan of Disney+ Hotstar has been discounted for credit card users only. The plan is originally priced at Rs 399 for a year. As a part of the offer, credit card users will be able to get the subscription plan for as low as Rs 365.

This Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan discount offer will be available only for Visa and Mastercard credit card users. Under this plan, users will be able to get access to the IPL 2020 series as well as Bollywood movies, Hotstart Special shows and Hollywood movies. Users who don’t have a credit card will need to pay Rs 399 annually to get access to the IPL series. In addition, Disney+ Hotstar also offers a monthly premium plan at Rs 299 and an annual one at Rs 1499.

Some of the other ways to get access to content offered by Disney+ Hotstar and watch IPL 2020 seamlessly is by opting for the following recharge plans:

Rs 499 Reliance Jio plan

Jio is providing Rs 499 recharge ‘cricket’ plan to its customers where they can avail Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost with 1.5GB of high speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 56 days. It will not provide calling or SMS feature to the users.

Rs 598 Jio recharge plan

The annual subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP can also be activated with a Jio recharge plan of Rs 598, where the user will get a 2GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the duration of 56 days. Jio to Jio unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP calling of 2,000 minutes and 100 SMS per day are being offered under the plan.

Rs 777 Jio recharge plan

Under its cricket plan, Jio is providing access to Disney + Hotstar VIP with 1.5 GB per day for the duration of 84 days with a total of 131 GB data along with additional 5 GB data. Jio to Jio unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP calling of 3,000 minutes and 100 SMS per day are being offered under the plan.

