scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Disney’s new AI tool makes it easy to age faces in videos

Disney Research Studios announced FRAN (face re-ageing network), a neural network that can age a character in a video within seconds.

Disney | FRAN | artificial intelligence | re-agingDisney's FRAN neural network was used to re-age this character's face in a video (Image credit: Disney Research Studios)

When Martin Scorsese’s Irishman released in 2019, a lot of the conversation surrounding the film was how the production used ground-breaking to depict a younger version of Robert De Niro’s character Frank Sheeran. But now, Disney says it has developed a neural network called FRAN (face re-ageing network) which does the exact opposite—it can age characters on screen.

Disney Research Studios explains that it trained FRAN on a database of hundreds of computer-generated synthetic faces. This allowed them to generate thousands of images of people with the same angle, facial expression and lighting conditions; a herculean task if it had to be done with real images.

“Our new face re-ageing network (FRAN) incorporates simple and intuitive mechanisms that provide artists with localized control and creative freedom to direct and fine-tune the re-aging effect, a feature that is largely important in real production pipelines and often overlooked in related research work,” said Disney Research Studios in a statement.

Also read |IIT Madras researchers develop, deploy wave energy generator off Tamil Nadu coast

In video examples provided by Disney, the neural network does a good job at ageing the faces of characters in a video, albeit with some artefacts. While it may seem like this algorithm could potentially replace many VFX jobs in the future, it is not likely that it will do so anytime soon. In Disney’s paper on the neural network, it concedes that the neural net has many limitations that will have to be worked on.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

For one, large image changes are more difficult to generate, meaning that it would be challenging to re-age a character from a very young age to a very old age. Also, the algorithm does not capture the greying of hair, which means that the artificially aged characters will have the same hair as that in the original footage.

Also, Disney Research Studios says that the re-ageing process also changes the character’s body mass index (BMI) in a way that cannot yet be controlled. Further, FRAN does not provide means for a user to specify what facial structures—moles, wrinkling patterns and other skin signs—are to be added or removed during the ageing process.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 11:54:23 am
Next Story

Latvian tourist murder case: Kerala court sentences 2 men to life imprisonment

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close