Disney, Adobe to co-develop custom AI models tailored for media giant

Disney and Adobe have struck a multi-year deal to co-develop custom generative AI models for the media giant with the goal of scaling AI tools across its theme parks, studio and sports media businesses.

The move, announced Monday, will start with speeding up project development timelines at Disney’s Experiences division, home to its global theme parks, resorts and cruise ⁠lines, ​and for concept exploration at StudioLAB, the innovation hub within Walt Disney Studios.

Adobe will also work with Disney to use AI tools to boost engagement with sports fans at ESPN and bring more of ​ESPN’s content ​archive to audiences.