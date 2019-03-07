DishTV to offer unlimited FTA channels in base pack at Rs 153, no extra NCF charge

DishTV has announced that it will provide unlimited FTA (free to air) channels within the base pack. The number of FTA channel will not count among the 100 channels under the base pack, and will not affect the Network Capacity Fee (NCF).

As of now, users get 100 base channels for an NCF fee of Rs 130 (exclusive of taxes). With 18 per cent GST, this comes to Rs 153. DishTV rolled out ‘Mera Apna Pack’ that provides unlimited FTA channels with no NCF, if the subscriber has selected any paid channel. It must be noted that 25 mandatory DD channels which are free to air will still be counted under the base pack and included in NCF calculation.

DishTV subscribers will have to pay Rs 130 NCF charge as dictated by TRAI for the selected 100 channels. The FTA channels will not count among these 100 channels, so users will have 100 vacant spots to select paid channels of their choice.

The FTA channels will not make users pay extra to increase the channel slab. But in case a user selects all the FTA channels, 25 DD channels will consume 25 spots and they will be left with 75 spots for paid channels.

TRAI mandated that subscribers can pay extra Rs 20 over the NCF to get 25 more channels in their base pack. When users selected more than 100 channels, their NCF charge increased.

With this move, DishTV subscribers who had subscribed to more than 100 free channels because of the addition of FTA channels will see their monthly pricing coming down. As for those who were already watching less than 100 channels, with or without FTA channels, will see no difference in their pricing.