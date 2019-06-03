DishTV offer: Cricket World Cup can let you win one year free DishTV recharge

During the Indian Premier League (IPL), DTH service providers announced a number of offers, discounts and new services. IPL has finished but the operators have another cricket tournament to ride on with their unique offers. DishTV has announced a prediction game for the ongoing Cricket World Cup where winners can get free recharge.

Advertising

DishTV has started to broadcast a Dishkiyaon app on its platform, where the DishTV subscribers can play games to win rewards. The app is live on channel number 96 and 608 where users can log on to predict the winning team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

When subscribers open the channel they will see the names of four teams with ongoing matches. Each team will be accompanied by a particular missed call number. Users have to predict the winning team by giving a missed call to the number attached with their choice of the cricket team.

Subscribers also have the option to go to channel number 96 or 608 on the DishTV and launch the Dishkiyaon Cup Contest App by pressing the red button on the remote. Once a prediction request is registered in the system of DishTV, subscribers will get a confirmation message.

Advertising

Also read | Dish TV updates multi-TV policy with Rs 50 NCF for secondary connections

In case subscribers make five correct predictions, DishTV will award them with 10 per cent cashback. Top ten fastest predictors will win a full month’s recharge in their DishTV account. For the “star of the tournament”, DishTV has a special prize. A subscriber who manages to make maximum correct predictions, DishTV will award an entire year of free TV viewing.

There is a time limit to predict the winner of each match. Users should submit their answer by giving a missed call to the particular number within the given time frame to participate in the contest.