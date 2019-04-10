DishTV channel packs and plans under TRAI’s new DTH framework: Prices and channels

DishTV is one of the DTH operators in the country which has removed the NCF (Network Capacity Fee) on FTA (free to air) channels after TRAI’s (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) new DTH framework came into effect. In case subscribers select any pay channel, the FTA channels (excluding the 25 mandatory DD channels) will not be counted against the base 100 channels which come with the basic NCF of Rs 130. DishTV has also rolled out plans and channels packs under the new policy.

Advertising

With DishTV, a subscriber will have the option to either make his own pack by adding channels one by one or select the curated packs from DishTV. As of now, the DTH operator is offering plans under two categories– Dish Combos and Add-on Packs.

Dish Combos

DishTV has curated packs keeping the needs of the whole family. The combo packs start from as low as Rs 130 per month and go all the way up to Rs 453 per month.

The Bharat Combo pack offers 30 channels and services for Rs 130 per month, Bharat Cricket pack offers 30 channels for Rs 147 per month, Swagat pack offers 180 channels for Rs 213 per month, Super Family combo pack offers 197 channels and costs Rs 265 per month, Maxi Sports pack offers 213 channels for Rs 326 per month, Super Sports pack offers 225 channels for Rs 358, and the Titanium pack offers 240 channels and services for Rs 453 per month.

Advertising

All these combo packs include channels from different genres like Kids, Entertainment, Movies, Sports etc.

DishTV Add-on Packs

DishTV Add-on Packs are strictly genre and language based. These packs can be added to any of the base pack to include these channels to one’s viewing list. As of now, there are total 20 packs under this category, the cheapest being Rajasthan pack and UP pack costing only Rs 0.10 per month but carrying only one channel– Zee Rajasthan News and Zee UP Uttrakhand respectively.

Also read | Tata Sky channel packs under new TRAI regulations: New plans and price

The costliest pack under this category is All Hindi add-on pack which costs Rs 144 per month. Other add-on packs include English Movies and News (Rs 72 per month), English Entertainment (Rs 42 per month), Kids (Rs 27 per month), Infotainment & Lifestyle (Rs 21 per month), Hindi Movies & News (Rs 67 per month), Hindi Entertainment (Rs 113 per month), Punjabi (Rs 0.40 per month), MP (Rs 0.40 per month) etc.

Note: All the prices listed in this article do not include GST.