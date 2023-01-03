Dishonored: Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline are free on Epic games store

Epic games store is now offering two video games for free. Dishonored – Definitive Edition with great boss battles that usually sells for Rs 999 is now available for free. Similarly, Eximius Seize the Frontline season 3, which costs Rs 699 is also available for free until January 5, 9:30 PM. Users can redeem these games and keep them forever on the Epic Games store starting today.

According to the banner on Epic Games Store, titles like Kerbal Space program and Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice will also be available for free from January 5.

Dishonored – Definitive Edition is an action-adventure video game released in 2015, and it has great reviews from gamers and critics. The video game is developed by Arkane Studios and it can be played even on entry-level gaming laptops and desktops with just 3/4GB of RAM, a quad-core CPU, and a GPU with 1GB of video memory.

That’s a wrap! 🎁 It’s our last day of 15 Days of Free Games and we’re giving you Dishonored! https://t.co/P9aE2tfHeX pic.twitter.com/VDnimru0wk — Epic Games Store 🎁 (@EpicGames) December 29, 2022

If you want a new year by playing a new video game, that too for free, then this is the deal that you should not miss. Do note that, this game is also available for Xbox and Playstation. However, the free version is limited to PC gamers.

Eximius Seize the Frontline season 3 is also an action-style video game by Ammobox Studios. This was released just a few months back, hence, it is a pretty new video game which is now available for free for Epic Games users.

If you are looking for a first-person shooter-style adventure game, then you should definitely check out Eximius Seize the Frontline season 3, given it’s also available for free. When it comes to hardware requirements, this game requires a slightly modern PC with at least 8GB RAM, a quad-core CPU, and a GPU with at least 2GB video memory and it takes 30GB of internal storage.