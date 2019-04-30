Dish TV updates multi-TV policy with Rs 50 NCF for secondary connections

Dish TV has announced that a flat Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 50 (excluding taxes) each on the secondary connection. As per the DTH operator’s Multi TV policy listed on its website, a subscriber can add up to three multi connections to their primary connection.

Of course, in addition to the NCF of Rs 50 (plus taxes) each on multi connection, subscribers will also need to pay for the channels or channel packs they subscribe to as well as taxes.

Dish TV subscribers can either stick with the same channels for their secondary connection or get different content. For those who are unaware, the connection with the maximum number of channels will be considered as primary connection by the operator.

So, if users do not choose specific channels or packs for their multi connections, then the content on these multi connections will remain the same as a user’s primary connection. However, there is the option of choosing different channels as well for those who wish to.

It should be noted that the NCF for up to 100 channels is Rs 130 (plus GST), which is around Rs 153 and this will be applied to the primary connection. After 100 channels, users will be charged at Rs 20 for a slab of per 25 channels. Also, one HD (High Definition) channel will count as two SD (Standard Definition) channels.

The new rules are in compliance with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) new framework for cable and DTH providers, which came into effect on February 1 this year. Earlier this week, TRAI pulled up Dish TV and directed it to comply with the provisions of the new framework after consumer complaints relating to the operators’ specific offering as well as grievance redressal helpline.