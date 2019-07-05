Dish TV re-introduces lock-in period for channels, packs: Here’s what it means

Dish TV has re-introduced lock-in period for its channels as well as add-on packs after it was removed by the DTH operator earlier this year. Lock-in period means a subscriber can’t remove channels or packs from their pack before the set time. Prior to this, rival Tata Sky also removed the lock-in period for its channels.

Advertising

Dish TV has listed lock-in period for its High Definition (HD) and Standard Definition (SD) a-la-carte channels and packs. Most individual channels have a lock-in period of 30 days, which means subscribers will not be able to remove them before this period, even if they decide they no longer want to watch a channel.

So, for instance, if a subscriber has chosen &TV for their monthly channel pack but they decide they want to remove it before the 30 days lock-in period set by Dish TV, they will not be able to do so. Similar lock-in periods have been put into place for channel packs as well.

Channels including Zee TV, Star Plus, Sab, Colors, HBO, MTV, National Geographic all come with 30 days of lock-in period. As for packs, the lock-in period ranges from 30 days to 360 days. For example, the lock-in period for ‘Swagat North East’ pack has been set as 30 days, while ‘India Cricket English 6M (1)’ pack has 180 days lock-in period. The ‘India Cricket Hindi 12M (1)’ pack has a lock-in period of 360 days.

Since Dish TV has re-introduced the lock-in period, its subscribers will not be able to drop channels freely. The DTH provider had previously removed this feature, following which Tata Sky also removed lock-in period for channels. Meanwhile, Dish TV recently updated its Multi TV policy with a flat Network Capacity Fee (NCF) of Rs 50 on each secondary connection.