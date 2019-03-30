Dish TV, D2H, Tata Sky long-term plan offers: Free subscription up to 150 days

Dish TV has revamped its new long-term plans to offer up to a month’s subscription free to its subscribers, under TRAI’s new framework for channels, DTH operators. Prior to this, Tata Sky unveiled its Flexi Annual Plan with free bonus worth a month’s subscription fee. D2h has long-term plans similar to Dish TV.

Dish TV long-term plans offer: Free subscription up to 30 days

Dish TV is offering seven days extra credit to people who buy its three months subscription, as per a Telecom Talk report. The long-term subscription of six months comes with benefits of 15 free days subscription.

People who buy long-term plan of 11 months or more can avail an additional 30 days free subscription as well as one free service visit. Of course, the long-term plan offers will only be applicable on new channel tariff and packs.

D2h long-term plans offer: Free subscription up to 150 days

The report adds that D2h is also offering similar benefits, up to free 150 days of subscription, with its long-term plans. Same as Dish TV, D2h users can buy subscriptions of three, six or 11 months and more to avail seven days, 15 days and 30 days worth additional subscription for free respectively.

In addition, D2h customers will also be eligible for additional 60 free days if they buy 22 months subscription. The 33 months, 44 months, and 55 months long-term subscriptions bundle 90 days, 120 days, and 150 days worth of free subscription.

Tata Sky long-term Flexi Annual plan offer: Free subscription up to 30 days

Under Tata Sky’s Flexi Annual Plan, free bonus worth a month’s subscription fee is offered, with the condition being the subscribers maintain a balance of 12 times the monthly recharge value in their account. For instance, if the user’s monthly recharge value is Rs 300, then they will have to maintain a balance of at least Rs 3,600 to be eligible for the offer.