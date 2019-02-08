Toggle Menu Sections
Dish TV’s curated, add-on packs: How to check them, monthly cost and morehttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-news-technology/dish-tv-curated-packs-under-trais-new-rules-how-to-check-them-costs-and-application-5574544/

Dish TV’s curated, add-on packs: How to check them, monthly cost and more

Dish TV has listed a number of curated channel packs on their official website on consumer interests for its viewers to choose from.

Dish TV, Dish TV regional packs, Dish TV curate packs, trai new rules, curated dth pack, Dish TV packs, Dish TV regional packs, Dish TV add on packs, Dish TV user packs, Dish TV regional pack, Dish TV channel selection
Dish TV is giving its users the option to select curated packs if they don’t want to manually select their channels under TRAI’s new rules.

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recently rolled out a new set of rules that were needed to be followed by all cable and DTH operators. Under these new rules, customers have to select at least 100 channels individually to keep their television stream live.

Just like Tata Sky, Dish TV has curated a number of packs like Swagat, Super Family and Maxi Sports to name a few based on user interests and genres. Subscribers can pick the preferred pack and stay assured that Dish TV has them covered.

How to choose Dish TV curate packs under TRAI’s new rules

Under the new rules, a consumer will have to select a minimum of 100 channels, which can include both free and paid channels. The consumer will be charged a minimum monthly network fee of Rs 130 along with 18 per cent GST, which will amount to Rs 153. Any additional paid channel they opt-in for will be charged as an extra.

Also Read: TRAI’s new cable, DTH rules: How to calculate new TV bill, choose channels

All the curated packs have been listed on the Dish TV’s official website for the users to go through. Consumers can go to the ‘Packs& Channels’ tab on the website, and then click on the Dish Combo option or the Add-on packs.

Advertising

Inside of the Dish Combos page, consumers will have to select their zone, region and the type of channels they want depending on the language. After they make the necessary selection a number of curated packs will show up which the users can then go through.

All the packs on the page show the prices excluding taxes, which will be added when the consumer decides to get the plan.

For example, the Super Family pack inside of the North zone, in Hindi Standard Definition costs Rs 265 + 18 per cent tax. This pack includes channels like Aaj Tak, &pictures, Zee News and many more.

Also Read: TRAI issues showcause notice to Airtel over recent DTH disruption

Other packs listed by Dish TV in the Hindi SD section are Super Family, which has 197 Channels and a monthly cost of Rs 265 + 18 per cent GST. There’s also a Maxi Sports pack with 213 Channels at a monthly cost of Rs 306. Again the pack will include 18 per cent extra GST.

Another pack listed is Super Sports with 225 channels and a monthly cost of Rs 386 per month plus 18 per cent GST. Finally, there’s a Titanium pack with 240 channels and services at a monthly cost of Rs 433 with 18 per cent GST extra. Users can click on View Details to see what all channels are present in the packs as well.

These are all SD resolution packs. HD resolution packs cost more, starting at Rs 265 and going up to Rs 599 per month, exclusive of taxes.

Dish TV, Dish TV regional packs, Dish TV curate packs, trai new rules, curated dth pack, Dish TV packs, Dish TV regional packs, Dish TV add on packs, Dish TV user packs, Dish TV regional pack, Dish TV channel selection
Each of these packs has some channels curated by the company, which can be added to you list of 100 channels.

Dish TV also has a Add-on packs or combos with lower number of channels, which can be added to your base pack.  These start at Rs 6 per month for Gujarati packs, though some like the MP, UP, Rajasthan add-on packs will cost  Rs 0.

Each of these packs has some channels curated by the company, which can be added to you list of 100 channels. The monthly cost will be added to your total bill. HD versions of these add-on packs are more expensive.

Advertising

After the user has gone through the plan on the packs page, they can then login to their respective account by inputting their mobile phone number and an OTP they will get on that number.  They can then head to the plan selection page, where they can select the plan they chose on the packs page of the website and get the DTH operator to change their current pack to the chosen one.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Germany to restrict Facebook's data gathering activities
2 Amazon's Jeff Bezoz accuses National Enquirer of ‘extortion and blackmail’
3 Snap user number beats Wall Street estimate, shares soar