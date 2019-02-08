Dish TV’s curated, add-on packs: How to check them, monthly cost and more

TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recently rolled out a new set of rules that were needed to be followed by all cable and DTH operators. Under these new rules, customers have to select at least 100 channels individually to keep their television stream live.

Advertising

Just like Tata Sky, Dish TV has curated a number of packs like Swagat, Super Family and Maxi Sports to name a few based on user interests and genres. Subscribers can pick the preferred pack and stay assured that Dish TV has them covered.

How to choose Dish TV curate packs under TRAI’s new rules

Under the new rules, a consumer will have to select a minimum of 100 channels, which can include both free and paid channels. The consumer will be charged a minimum monthly network fee of Rs 130 along with 18 per cent GST, which will amount to Rs 153. Any additional paid channel they opt-in for will be charged as an extra.

All the curated packs have been listed on the Dish TV’s official website for the users to go through. Consumers can go to the ‘Packs& Channels’ tab on the website, and then click on the Dish Combo option or the Add-on packs.

Advertising

Inside of the Dish Combos page, consumers will have to select their zone, region and the type of channels they want depending on the language. After they make the necessary selection a number of curated packs will show up which the users can then go through.

All the packs on the page show the prices excluding taxes, which will be added when the consumer decides to get the plan.

For example, the Super Family pack inside of the North zone, in Hindi Standard Definition costs Rs 265 + 18 per cent tax. This pack includes channels like Aaj Tak, &pictures, Zee News and many more.

Other packs listed by Dish TV in the Hindi SD section are Super Family, which has 197 Channels and a monthly cost of Rs 265 + 18 per cent GST. There’s also a Maxi Sports pack with 213 Channels at a monthly cost of Rs 306. Again the pack will include 18 per cent extra GST.

Another pack listed is Super Sports with 225 channels and a monthly cost of Rs 386 per month plus 18 per cent GST. Finally, there’s a Titanium pack with 240 channels and services at a monthly cost of Rs 433 with 18 per cent GST extra. Users can click on View Details to see what all channels are present in the packs as well.

These are all SD resolution packs. HD resolution packs cost more, starting at Rs 265 and going up to Rs 599 per month, exclusive of taxes.

Dish TV also has a Add-on packs or combos with lower number of channels, which can be added to your base pack. These start at Rs 6 per month for Gujarati packs, though some like the MP, UP, Rajasthan add-on packs will cost Rs 0.

Each of these packs has some channels curated by the company, which can be added to you list of 100 channels. The monthly cost will be added to your total bill. HD versions of these add-on packs are more expensive.

Advertising

After the user has gone through the plan on the packs page, they can then login to their respective account by inputting their mobile phone number and an OTP they will get on that number. They can then head to the plan selection page, where they can select the plan they chose on the packs page of the website and get the DTH operator to change their current pack to the chosen one.